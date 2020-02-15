MADDISON,
Shannon Jill (nee Dillard):
Passed away peacefully, after an illness, at Christchurch Hospital on Friday, February 14, 2020. Adored and spoilt wife of James, loved daughter of Garry and the late Jen, treasured sister of James, and Helen, "Leader of the Pack" to her loved pets Oscar, Freya, Mish, and Dottie. Messages may be addressed to the Maddison family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Shannon's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, 19 London Street, Richmond, on Thursday, February 20, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 15, 2020