STEWART, Shane:
On March 26, 2020, peacefully at home, aged 49. Dearly adored and cherished husband of Susan Stewart. Loved and respected father and step-father of Brodie, Emma-Jane, Trent, Logan, Emma and Alex. Treasured son of the late Ernie Stewart, mother Sue and step-father Jim Nevin. Loved brother of Brent, Arran, Nikki, Hayden and Luke.
Fly High Sunshine
You Will Be Forever
In Our Hearts.
Messages to the Stewart family may be addressed to c/- P.O. Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A cremation has been arranged for Shane, but due to the current circumstances a service and special send off will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020