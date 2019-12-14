Shane SCOTT

Guest Book
  • "We knew you for a really good bloke and will miss you..."
    - Al and Keren
  • "So sorry to hear of Shanes passing.He was a workmate and..."
    - Peter Stephenson
Service Information
Gulliver & Tyler Ltd
37 Blackett Street
Rangiora , Canterbury
7400
033138222
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Northbrook Chapel
Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road)
Rangiora
Death Notice

SCOTT, Shane Henri:
Passed away peacefully at Dunedin Public Hospital on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, as a result of an accident. Beloved son of the late Beverley and the late Stuart Scott and stepson of John Paul. Brother of Sabrina, and Deborah. Loved uncle of Adam, Mitchell, Melissa, and Rhys.
Sadly missed. Ride free.
Messages to the Scott family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A celebration of Shane's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Friday, December 20, at 1.30pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Dec. 14, 2019
