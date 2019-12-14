SCOTT, Shane Henri:
Passed away peacefully at Dunedin Public Hospital on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, as a result of an accident. Beloved son of the late Beverley and the late Stuart Scott and stepson of John Paul. Brother of Sabrina, and Deborah. Loved uncle of Adam, Mitchell, Melissa, and Rhys.
Sadly missed. Ride free.
Messages to the Scott family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A celebration of Shane's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Friday, December 20, at 1.30pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Dec. 14, 2019