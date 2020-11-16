Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Rd Christchurch , Canterbury 033599018 Service 10:00 a.m. Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Rd Christchurch , Canterbury View Map Death Notice



Passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020, aged 47, with his family by his side, and in the care of the wonderful people at Nurse Maude Hospice. Dearly loved by his late mother Noeline (Bub), and dad Ken, and his brothers Glen (Perth), and Ryan, and much loved partner of Sharne, and son Jesse. Dearly loved grandson of the late Doug and Florrie Flannery, and the late Florrie and Forbes Pamment, dear friend of Helen, and Amy, and much loved uncle of Taj, and Indigo (Perth). Shane was much loved by all his aunties, uncles, and cousins, and will always be remembered for the fun and laughter he brought to everyone's lives. He was fortunate to have some wonderful friends in his life, who were there to support him to the end, and he treasured their friendship. The family would like to sincerely thank the following, for the loving care they took of Shane during his illness, and the support they provided to Shane's family: Oncology Department at Christchurch Hospital, Dr Jarvis, Nurse Maude Palliative Care team, the wonderful people at Nurse Maude Hospice, and the very caring folk at Kaiapoi Crossing Pharmacy, all of whose efforts and support are very much appreciated by his family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Shane Pamment, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Shane's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, November 19, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.







PAMMENT, Shane Douglas:Passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020, aged 47, with his family by his side, and in the care of the wonderful people at Nurse Maude Hospice. Dearly loved by his late mother Noeline (Bub), and dad Ken, and his brothers Glen (Perth), and Ryan, and much loved partner of Sharne, and son Jesse. Dearly loved grandson of the late Doug and Florrie Flannery, and the late Florrie and Forbes Pamment, dear friend of Helen, and Amy, and much loved uncle of Taj, and Indigo (Perth). Shane was much loved by all his aunties, uncles, and cousins, and will always be remembered for the fun and laughter he brought to everyone's lives. He was fortunate to have some wonderful friends in his life, who were there to support him to the end, and he treasured their friendship. The family would like to sincerely thank the following, for the loving care they took of Shane during his illness, and the support they provided to Shane's family: Oncology Department at Christchurch Hospital, Dr Jarvis, Nurse Maude Palliative Care team, the wonderful people at Nurse Maude Hospice, and the very caring folk at Kaiapoi Crossing Pharmacy, all of whose efforts and support are very much appreciated by his family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Shane Pamment, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Shane's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, November 19, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter. Published in The Press on Nov. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers