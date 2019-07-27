ROUHIAINEN,
Seppo Juhani:
Passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Loving and loved best mate forever of Joy. Loved and loving father of Danny and Carl, their wives Kaaren and Tracey. Long time friend of Jan, Peter and Sue. Dearest Grandad of Oliver and Summerlee. Loved and loving Fa-Fa of April, Ben, James, Thomas, Josh and Heidi. Special Fa-Fa to Arya, Eliza and Willow. Will be sadly missed by many dear friends in far off lands.
After such a long and colourful life you are
weary now Sep,
so rest in peace,
you proud Finnish man.
At Seppo's request, a private cremation was held on Friday, July 26, 2019. Messages to 1/9 Geraldine Street, Christchurch.
Published in The Press on July 27, 2019