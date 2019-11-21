Selwyn GOLDSWORTHY

Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:30 p.m.
Harewood Crematorium Chapel
Entrance off Wilkinsons Road via Gardiners Road
View Map
Death Notice

GOLDSWORTHY,
Selwyn Leslie:
On November 20, 2019, at Burlington Village, aged 79 years, after a short illness. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sara and Phil, and Sam and Dave. Dearly loved Grandad of Max, Beau, and Ollie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Val and Mark, and Lesley.
Now at Peace
In lieu of flowers donations to Ferrymead Heritage Park would be appreciated and may be made Online only at bit.ly/slgoldsworthy2019. A service of remembrance and farewell for Selwyn will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance off Wilkinsons Road via Gardiners Road on Monday, November 25, at 2.30pm.


Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2019
