SMITH, Selby Robert:
Passed away at his home on Thursday, October 31, 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of his devoted wife Lorraine; cherished father and mentor of his daughters Penny, and Julia, and their partners AD, and Bruce; and adored granddad of Alexandra, and Georgia.
So loved, so mourned.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Selby Smith, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to St. John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Selby's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, November 5, at 6.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 2, 2019