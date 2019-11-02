Selby SMITH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Selby SMITH.
Death Notice

SMITH, Selby Robert:
Passed away at his home on Thursday, October 31, 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of his devoted wife Lorraine; cherished father and mentor of his daughters Penny, and Julia, and their partners AD, and Bruce; and adored granddad of Alexandra, and Georgia.
So loved, so mourned.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Selby Smith, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to St. John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Selby's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, November 5, at 6.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Nov. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.