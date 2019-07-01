SKEA, Sean Trevor (Dr):
On June 24, 2019, passed away peacefully at home in Christchurch. Loved husband of Jenny, dearly loved father of Bonnie, Mike, Sarah, Steve and Yowina, cherished brother of Bev and George, uncle, and friend, as well as a highly respected radiologist, and colleague of those at Christchurch Hospital, beloved son of the late Yvonne and Lou Skea. A private family Service was held on Friday, June 28, to honour and remember Sean's life. He is at peace and resting with God.
Published in The Press on July 1, 2019