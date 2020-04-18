SIOHANE, Scripto Cam:
3.9.1959 - 12.4.2020
Our hardworking, gentle pillar of the family passed suddenly. Lovingly adored husband of Sita, loved and respected father of Suemantha and Genevieve, Thomas and Gary. Beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend to many in Niue, Australia, Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. Messages of love may be addressed to The Family of the late Scripto Siohane c/- PO Box 39001, Burnside, 8545. Ke he mahani he tau fakaalofa mae mouku kia mutolu ka manako 06 0583 0504920 00, SC & N Siohane. Fakaue lahi.
Dad, you lived your life
as a humble man and you
gave us your everything.
We miss your laugh and
your kisses goodnight.
We love you.
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020