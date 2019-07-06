Scott HAPPER

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

HAPPER, Scott Robert:
On July 3, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 16 years. Endlessly loved son of Craig and Gill, cherished brother of Bailey and Awhina, and soulmate of Emily. Loved grandson of Donald and June Happer, and the late George and Eve Mustchin, and loved by his uncles, aunties and cousins.
"Loved more than words can say, be free our beautiful boy.
We love you #SH13."
Messages may be addressed to the Happer Family, PO Box 43, Dunsandel 7657. A Celebration of Scott's life will be held at the Dunsandel Community Centre, 1456 Tramway Road, Dunsandel, on Tuesday, July 9, at 1.00pm. Private burial thereafter.

Published in The Press on July 6, 2019
