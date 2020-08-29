GRAINGER, Scott Mason:
Al and Jackie Grainger, parents of Scott wish to convey our most sincere thanks and appreciation to the many mourners who attended Scott's recent Funeral. It was with considerable regret that, due to the restrictions of Covid19 we were prevented from personally approaching those attending in the hall adjacent to the Chapel, distance thus preventing us from identifying individuals. However, you know who you are, and we bless you for your love, dedication and support. For the food, flowers, and messages of condolence we are deeply humbled and comforted by the acknowledgements of love extended to us, Scott, and his bereaved sister Shelley, wife Erin, and their children Nia and Elise.
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020