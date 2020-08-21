Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 a.m. Northbrook Chapel Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road) Rangiora View Map Death Notice



On August 18, 2020 at Christchurch Hospital, aged 43 years, Scott passed away surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Erin, loved daddy of Nia and Elise. Treasured son of Al and Jackie and wonderful brother of Shelly. Brother-in-law to Warner. Uncle to Zoe, Jordan and Hollie. Awesome son-in-law of John and Clare Rae. Brother-in-law to Dan, Luke and Ariane, Eliana. Loved nephew of Gail and Doug, Ann, Libby and Hugh. Cousin of Tristan and Liv, Abbie, Stu and Charlotte, Lucy, Paul. Special thanks to Nurse Maude and the Oncology team for their care of Scott over the last year. A massive thank you to all of our family and friends for all of your love and support over this difficult year. A service for Scott will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Monday, August 24, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers you are welcome to make donations to the Cancer Society at the service. Messages to the Grainger family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. Due to Covid restrictions the chapel is limited to family and close friends, however, there will be an adjoining room with a screen for further guests to attend. Please observe social distancing requirements. Private burial thereafter. The service will also be livestreamed at







GRAINGER, Scott Mason:On August 18, 2020 at Christchurch Hospital, aged 43 years, Scott passed away surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Erin, loved daddy of Nia and Elise. Treasured son of Al and Jackie and wonderful brother of Shelly. Brother-in-law to Warner. Uncle to Zoe, Jordan and Hollie. Awesome son-in-law of John and Clare Rae. Brother-in-law to Dan, Luke and Ariane, Eliana. Loved nephew of Gail and Doug, Ann, Libby and Hugh. Cousin of Tristan and Liv, Abbie, Stu and Charlotte, Lucy, Paul. Special thanks to Nurse Maude and the Oncology team for their care of Scott over the last year. A massive thank you to all of our family and friends for all of your love and support over this difficult year. A service for Scott will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Monday, August 24, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers you are welcome to make donations to the Cancer Society at the service. Messages to the Grainger family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. Due to Covid restrictions the chapel is limited to family and close friends, however, there will be an adjoining room with a screen for further guests to attend. Please observe social distancing requirements. Private burial thereafter. The service will also be livestreamed at www.WatchPCNZ.org Published in The Press on Aug. 21, 2020

