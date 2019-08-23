Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scherrill STAFFORD. View Sign Death Notice



Scherrill Marie Ann:

Scherrill passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 83 years. Loved daughter of the late Herbert and Monica Stafford, much cherished and loved sister of Peter and Marie, loved Aunty to Nicola, Angela, Deborah and Makarini, Darren and Rachael. A loved and very special Great-Aunt to Niko, Dayana, Peta, Kobe, Bede, Elijah and Eden. A special thank you to AMAU and Ward 26 at Christchurch Hospital.

"I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies"

Messages may be addressed to the Stafford family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Catholic Social Services would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/smstafford2108 A Funeral Mass for Scherrill will be Celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church,

31 Gerald Street, Lincoln, on Monday, August 26, at 12.00pm. Followed by an interment at Waimairi Cemetery, Christchurch.







Published in The Press from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019

