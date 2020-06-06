HASSON-GOVAERTS, Sarina:
12.2.1959 - 28.5.2020
Surrounded by her loving family in Brussels, Belguim – Sarina passed away with still so much to live for. Much loved wife of Jean-Louis; adored mum to Remy and Florence; Michaela; and Adrian (Brussels); loved daughter of Frank and Freda (dec); sister and sister-in-law of Debra and Mike; Darcy and Jennie; Aunty of Tamara and Andy; Meghan and Stacey; Drew and Dannielle; a great-aunt; cousin and friend. A private celebration of Sarina's life was held on June 2, 2020, in Brussels attended by her family.
Published in The Press on June 6, 2020