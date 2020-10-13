WHITEN, Sarah:
Died of brain cancer at her home in Hawkes Bay on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Much loved partner of John Schiff; mother of Jemma, Will and Abbie; sister of Tim Glasson, Lesley Johnston, Janie Glasson and the late Wendy Burn. Sarah will be greatly missed by everyone in the wider family, her Mums' group from Christchurch and her "Dancing Queens" in the Hawkes Bay. No flowers please. Sarah would love it if friends planted a rose or tree in her memory. Messages can be sent John Schiff at [email protected]
Published in The Press on Oct. 13, 2020