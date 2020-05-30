ROBERTS,
Sarah Jane (nee Chisnall):
On May 27, 2020, unexpectedly at Christchurch, cherished and loved wife of Steven, much loved Mum of Charlotte, and Anna, loved daughter of Wayne and Jenny, and the late Janet, loved sister of Sam and Pattie, and Tim. Loved daughter in law of Keith and Mary-anne. Aged 44 years.
''Sadly Missed''
Messages to 16 Stanwood Grove, Darfield 7510, or email [email protected] A Celebration of Sarah's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Northbrook Road, Rangiora, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 12.00 noon, followed by interment in the Waikairi Cemetery arriving approx. 3.35pm.
Published in The Press on May 30, 2020