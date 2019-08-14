PITCAITHLY, Sarah Ann:
It is with great sadness Sarah left us on Sunday, August 11, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. Treasured mum of Eden. Beloved wife of Dan. Loved step-mum of Holly and Ash. Beloved daughter of Trisha and Alan (deceased). Loved step-daughter of Ivan. Loved sister of Alex. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bowel Cancer NZ can be made at the service. Messages c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. Sarah's wedding farewell will be held at 156 Beach Road, on Friday, August 16, at midday. Private burial thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 14, 2019