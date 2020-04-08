Sarah NEWSOM

Service Information
Finney Funeral Services
34 Nunamina Avenue
Kings Meadows, Tasmania
7250
(036)-343-2266
Death Notice

NEWSOM, Sarah Elizabeth
(nee Sundstrum):

Passed away after a long illness on April 6, 2020, in hospital in Launceston, Tasmania, in her 78th year. Much loved wife of Peter Newsom for 55 years. Mother and mother-in-law of Rebecca and Tony Keach, grandmother of Edward, Harry and Tom, sister and sister-in-law of Tim Sundstrum (deceased) and Jo, Chris and Pam, Barney and Caroline (Toad), Michael and Mitzi Newsom, Bill and Ann, Kate Hill, John and Nina. Loved Aunt and Great-Aunt.
She will be
sadly missed by all.
Published in The Press on Apr. 8, 2020
