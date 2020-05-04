Sarah JACKSON

Guest Book
  • "I am at a loss for words. Please know that I am thinking of..."
    - Susan Young
  • "My heart felt condolences to you and your family Denise. ..."
    - Jill Henry
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

JACKSON, Sarah Leigh:
Unexpectedly passed away at home on Saturday, May 2, 2020, aged 32 years. Loving daughter of Denise and John, caring sister of Mark and sister-in-law of Aleisha. Adored by Zak. Cherished grand-daughter of Sheila.
Miss you so much.
Forever in our hearts.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Sarah Jackson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart Kids New Zealand in memory of Sarah would be appreciated, and can be made at: heartkids.org.nz/donate.

Published in The Press on May 4, 2020
