JACKSON, Sarah Leigh:
Unexpectedly passed away at home on Saturday, May 2, 2020, aged 32 years. Loving daughter of Denise and John, caring sister of Mark and sister-in-law of Aleisha. Adored by Zak. Cherished grand-daughter of Sheila.
Miss you so much.
Forever in our hearts.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Sarah Jackson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart Kids New Zealand in memory of Sarah would be appreciated, and can be made at: heartkids.org.nz/donate.
Published in The Press on May 4, 2020