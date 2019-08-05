DICK,
Sarah Elizabeth (Sally):
On August 4, 2019 peacefully at Essie Somers Retirement Village, Christchurch, in her 102nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, and much loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Max Bowyer, John and Sally , Noel and Marie, and the late Russell, and treasured Nana of her 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Dick family c/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch. A service to celebrated Sally's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London or Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Thursday, August 8, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 5, 2019