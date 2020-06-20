LARSEN,
Sara Dawn (nee Needham):
On June 13, 2020, suddenly at home, aged 52 years. Loved and cherished partner of Craig, loved and caring mother of Hunter, loved daughter of David and Julie, loved sister and sister-in-law of Darren and Tracy, loved auntie of Jordyn and Lauren. A good friend to many. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Sara Larsen, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Muscular Dystrophy Association of New Zealand would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Sara's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, June 25, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on June 20, 2020