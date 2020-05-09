WEALLEANS, Sandra
Margaret (nee Palmer):
On May 5, 2020, peacefully at Rosewood Rest Home, aged 68 years. Loved wife of the late Ralph, and loved mother of Nina, and the late Stefan Cain, and loved nana of Kyle, Tegan, and Ella. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ross and Marie, Clyde and Shirley, Ian and Colleen, Bruce (deceased), and Glen (deceased), and a loved aunt of her nieces and nephews. Messages to the Wealleans family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on May 9, 2020