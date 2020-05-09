REDMILE,
Sandra Jane (Sandy):
It is with great sadness we announce the death of Sandy who passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was a generous and loving mother and mother-in-law to Craig and Shani, Blair and Fliss, Joanne and Matt; adored Nana to Hayley, Connor, and Sophie; Anna, Elizabeth, and Joseph; Toby, and Riley; wife and good friend to Mike. Funeral details to be announced next week. Messages to the Redmile Family c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444.
Published in The Press on May 9, 2020