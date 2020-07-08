MULLALY,
Sandra Mary (Sandy):
July 5, 2020, passed away suddenly in Kaikoura, aged 59 years. Loved daughter of Barry and Cathy Mullaly (both deceased). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Kevin and Nicki (Auckland), Donald and Rebecca (Kaikoura). Much loved Aunty of Ashleigh, Scott, Letitia, Emily and Michael, and Great-Aunt of Sophie and Oscar. A gathering in Sandy's memory will be held at the Kaikoura Food Company on Beach Road, Kaikoura, on Thursday, July 9, at midday. Messages of sympathy may be sent c/- Mullaly Family, PO Box 134, Kaikoura.
Published in The Press on July 8, 2020