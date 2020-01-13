KING, Sandra Pauline:
Passed away unexpectedly on January 10, 2020, aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Phillip, loved sister and sister-in-law of Judy, Ray, Bruce, Ngaire, and Pam. Loved dearly by all her nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to the King family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/spking1001 A Celebration of Sandra's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, cnr Linwood Ave and Keighleys Rd, on Wednesday, January 15, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020