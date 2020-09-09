FITZWILLIAM,
Sandra Nancy (nee Wall):
On September 3, 2020 peacefully at her daughter's home in Christchurch. surrounded by her family; aged 60. Much loved daughter to the late Gordon (Ginna) and Nancy. Deeply loved wife of Grant. Dearly loved mother to Kylee, and stepmother to Melissa, Kieran, and Stacey. Treasured Nana to Jayden and Aneisha, and step-Nana to Stella, Ivy and Theo. Loved sister and sister-in-law to Gary, Tony, Kerry and Fitz, Dianne, Leanne and Paul. A much loved aunty and great-aunty to Tylah, and Hemi, Kayla, Bailee, and Kahnay and Sadie. Special friend to many. A memorial service to celebrate Sandy's life will be held at The New Brighton Club, 202 Marine Parade, on Saturday, September 12 from 1.00pm onwards. Due to covid-19 restrictions, attendees will be limited to 100, the family would appreciate staggered arrival times.
Published in The Press on Sept. 9, 2020