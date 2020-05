WYKES,

Samuel Robert (Sam):

4.4.82 - 26.5.2007







You have been away now for 13 years Sam and missed so very much by all of us who loved you!



No words can tell,



No flowers repay,



The loss we had 13 years today.



Till memories fail and life departs,



You will live forever in all our Hearts.



We love you, Miss you and would do anything to sit a while and chat with you !!



With Love from Mum, Dad, Glen and all your family and friends XXXXXX