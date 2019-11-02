Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Samuel Whiteford (Sam):

Reg. No. 9/408612 Gunner, Royal Regiment of NZ Artillery, 2nd NZ Expeditionary Force, NZ Army, WW2. On October 31, 2019, passed away peacefully at Anthony Wilding Hospital, in his 101st year. Loved husband of late Teresa, "sweet" caring father and father-in-law of Jenny and Ian Blackmore, and Brian and Rita. Treasured granddad of the late Jane, Andrew and Lyn, Sarah and Quentin, John and Allison; Hayley and Max, Jodi and Marac, and Mark, great-granddad and great- great-granddad. Special thanks to the whole team at Anthony Wilding for their special care of Sam. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Samuel Pilbrow, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service to celebrate Sam's life will be held on Thursday, November 7, at 12.30pm at St Peter's Anglian Church, 37 Torquay Street, Kaikoura. A Service to celebrate Sam's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, November 5, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.







