Acknowledgment

PEARCE,

Samuel John (John):

Helen, Kay and Graeme, Jan and Wayne, Donna and David, David and Amanda, and their families, would like to sincerely thank all our relatives and friends for the love and support following the death of our dearly loved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and great- grandfather. Our grateful thanks to everyone who visited, phoned, sent beautiful flowers, cards, baking and meals. To everyone who attended John's funeral to help us celebrate his life and to the family and friends who travelled long distances to be with us, our heartfelt thanks. Our thanks to the West Melton Bowling Club members for the "Guard of Honor" and to everyone for the generous donations to St John. We would also like to thank the kind and caring nurses from "Nurse Maud" who called regularly, and our own doctor and staff from the West Melton Medical Centre for their care and support. We have been overwhelmed by the love and support we have received since John's passing and your kindness will never be forgotten. We all miss John so much but we have beautiful memories and he will be forever in our hearts. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from us all.



