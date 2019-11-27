PEARCE,
Samuel John (John):
On November 25, 2019, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved and treasured husband of Helen, much loved and adored father and father-in-law of Kay and Graeme Bell, Jan and Wayne Feast, Donna and David Butts, David and Amanda, much loved and very special grandad of Jared and Ainsley, Alannah, and Jordy; Harry, and Kaitlin; Karina and Richard, and Stacey; Jess, Sam, Chelsea, and Ella; much loved great-grandad of Ned, Polly, and Martha; Amelia; and wee Georgia, loved and respected friend of Zane, Matt, and Mandy.
"Always in our hearts"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Pearce, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to Celebrate John's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, December 2, at 2.00pm, thereafter interment in the St Pauls Anglican Churchyard, West Melton Road, West Melton.
Published in The Press on Nov. 27, 2019