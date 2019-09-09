Samuel KNOWLES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel KNOWLES.
Service Information
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
068777873
Death Notice

KNOWLES, Samuel Brian:
Passed away peacefully, aged 85, after a long illness at Waiapu House, Havelock North. Dearly loved husband and sparring partner of Evelyn. Cherished son of Bert and Barbara (deceased). Much loved cousin to family in Christchurch. Adored step-father and poppa to family in New Zealand and Australia. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Te Mata Road, Havelock North, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by his interment at the Hastings Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Cranford Hospice at the service. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or mailed to the Knowles family, c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.