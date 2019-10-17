HAWKINS,
Samuel Weymouth (Sam):
On October 16, 2019. Dad's final race has been won - the final dash down the last furlong to the home straight was a long one. Loved husband of the late Mildred, loved dad of Jack (Wendy) and her partner Tia, a loved grandad and pop of Shannon (Hosa) and Andy, and great-grandpop to Stevie Autumn. A race day memorial service for Sam, to celebrate his winning post, will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 1.30pm, in the South Otago Town and Country Club, Yarmouth Street, Balclutha. Those attending this last race should dress accordingly. Track conditions – please bring a clover leaf. No flowers by request. Messages to 7 Start Street, Kaitangata 9210.
Published in The Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019