CONAGHAN, Samuel (Sam):
On July 13, 2020, peacefully at Parkstone Care Home, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Merle for 60 years. Much loved father of Tony, Paul, Christine, and Helen, and loved grandad of Julia, Sebastian, and Caroline.
Rest in Peace.
Special thanks to the staff of Parkstone Care Home for their wonderful care and support. Messages to Apartment 406, 2 Athol Terrace, Christchurch 8041. A Funeral Mass for Sam will be celebrated at Christ The King Catholic Church, Greers Road, Christchurch on Friday, July 17, at 11.00am. Private interment thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 15, 2020