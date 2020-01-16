BELLANEY,
Samuel Rodger (Sam):
2nd NZEF, Lance SGT. 5th Field Reg. No. 448334.
On January 14, 2020 passed away peacefully at Charles Upham Retirement Village, Rangiora, aged 97 years, dearly loved husband of the late Joy, much loved father and father-in-law of Phil, Cliff and Kathy, Graham and Lynda, cherished granddad Sam to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"Always loved
and remembered."
Special thanks to all the staff at Charles Upham for the amazing care and support given to Sam and his family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Sam Bellaney, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to Celebrate Sam's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Monday, January 20, at 10.30am, thereafter private interment in the Cust Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Jan. 16, 2020