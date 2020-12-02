BALLANTYNE,
Samuel Archibald (Sam):
On November 29, 2020, unexpectedly, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Judy, much loved father and best friend of James, loved father-in-law of Sarah-Jane, loved grandad of Chloe, and Samuel, much loved father and confidant of Michelle and her partner Malcolm, loved brother-in-law of Sue Holmes and Rosie Holmes. A special thanks to the staff at Christchurch Hospital I.C.U for their care of Sam. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Samuel Ballantyne, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Sam will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, December 5, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 2, 2020