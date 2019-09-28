TUHURU, Sam:
Passed away suddenly, aged 53 years. Proud and loving dad of Alexander, and Zavier, beloved husband of Rosalie, loved son of the late Bob and Barbara, dearly loved brother of Nicki, and the late Phillapa, special uncle of Reed, and Ben, and very much loved by all his aunties, uncles, cousins, and friends. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Sam Tuhuru, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Sam's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 28, 2019