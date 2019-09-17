Guest Book View Sign Service Information Academy Funeral Services Ltd 65 Main South Road Christchurch , Canterbury 033430919 Death Notice



(Stephen Keith):

On September 16, 2019, peacefully with Sue. Dearly loved soulmate and righthand man of Sue. Loved and adored superhero of Jessie and Ben and cherished by his 4 legged friends Poppy and Tilly.

'You are our world, Today, Tomorrow and always'

The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Sam by the staff from the Cancer Care Team at St George's, Ward 26 Christchurch Hospital, Nurse Maude and the Nurse Maude Hospice especially the care and attention from Jordanna, Sookie, Jan and Tatiana, the awesome TWS team, lead by Val Cassin, supported by Wendy Lorenz and Clarke Vincent, the wider TWS Crew. To the 'A' Team Alastair and Leanne, Brian and Lynette, Ru and Claire, Pauline (Chucky) and Julia, your support has been above and beyond, words cannot express the love and support through Sammy's journey, you all have shown us. xxxooo. In lieu of flowers, donations can be left at the service for Sam and Sue's charity of choice. Messages to the Knudsen family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch, 8443. A Funeral Service for Sam will be held in the Christian Cullen Lounge, Level 1, Metropolitan Stand, Addington Raceway and Events Centre, 75 Jack Hinton Drive, Addington, on Thursday, September 19, at 1.30pm.







