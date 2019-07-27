CONSEDINE,
Sallyanne Nonita:
Died May 13, 2019.
Peter, Brigid, Sonja, Simon and families wish to express our sincere thanks and gratitude for your prayers, support, love and expressions of sympathy on the recent loss of Sally. To all who sent cards, flowers, attended the Vigil, Funeral Mass or made other contact, we thank you. We would particularly like to thank Sister Ana and the Nazareth Community for their compassionate care of Sally over the last months. A special thank you also to Natalia, Dino, Belgene and the staff of Ward B2 at Burwood Hospital for their care and support. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from us all.
Published in The Press on July 27, 2019