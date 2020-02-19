STEWART, Sally Louise:
On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family. Loved sister of Timothy and Peter, and loved by her multiple nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends. Thanks to the Christchurch medical staff that made her last 18 months easier. Messages to the Stewart Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kãkãpõ Recovery may be made online at bit.ly/slstewart1802 or at the service. A farewell and celebration of Sally's life will be held in the Mt Pleasant Community Centre, 3 McCormacks Bay Road, on Friday, February 21, at 4.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Feb. 19, 2020