  • "A lovely lady the kind the world needs more of."
    - jim cook
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
STARLING, Sally:
On November 5, 2019, at home surrounded by family, aged 50 years. Of Rangiora and Canterbury Computer Services. Dearly loved wife of Paul. Much loved mother of Samantha, Siân, Joshua, and Nathan. Loved grandma of Willow, Jared, and Callie. Loved daughter of Myra and the late Graham Whitfield, and loved sister of Andrew and Julian.
Rest in peace my darling, Your pain is gone.
A special thank you to Sally's best friend, Sharon Batchelor for her support during Sally's illness. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/sstarling0511 A celebration of Sally's life will be held in the Northbrook Chapel, Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane, off Northbrook Road, Rangiora, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. At Sally's request bright colourful clothes to be worn please, No Black. Please come prepared to share your stories of Sally.

Published in The Press on Nov. 7, 2019
