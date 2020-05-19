Sally HALL

Guest Book
  • "When thinking of the good times,it brings on a smile.RIP..."
  • "To you all,I am so sorry to hear of Sally's passing. I..."
Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Death Notice

HALL, Sally Marie:
After a short illness, peacefully at home with family, on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in her 64th year. Loving partner of Alan. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Johnathan and Kayleigh, and Chelsea and Alex. A loving sister and daughter. Special thanks to Dr Liz Johnson and Dr Catherine Stedman for their outstanding care. Messages c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A farewell for Sally will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Thursday, May 21, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on May 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.