HALL, Sally Marie:
After a short illness, peacefully at home with family, on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in her 64th year. Loving partner of Alan. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Johnathan and Kayleigh, and Chelsea and Alex. A loving sister and daughter. Special thanks to Dr Liz Johnson and Dr Catherine Stedman for their outstanding care. Messages c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A farewell for Sally will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Thursday, May 21, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 19, 2020