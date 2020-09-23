DUNCAN, Sally:
At Christchurch Hospital following a sudden illness, on Sunday, September 20, 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill. Much loved mother of Michelle, Penelope, Fiona, Erica and William, and a treasured Nan to Dylan, Jeremy, Angus, Henry, Hayley and Sarah. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Private Cremation for Sally has been held. A Celebration for Sally will be held at Riccarton House, 16 Kahu Road, Riccarton, on Tuesday, September 29, from 2.00 to 4.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 23, 2020