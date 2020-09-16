Sally-Anne BUCK

Guest Book
  • "Condolences go out to her family and friends. Much sadness..."
    - Theresa Campbell
  • "Ari, Jen & family, Our heartfelt condolences to you all -..."
Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Death Notice


logoBUCK, Sally-Anne:

Died peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
Thanks so much for being such a wonderful wife, mum and Paati. We love you heaps, and we love that you taught us all to laugh and cry, rebel and always question.
From Chendra; Toby, Ari, Keir Tama, and Asha; Brooke, Jen, Lisa and grandchildren Winter, Brodie, Kaia and her baby sister.
In accordance with Sally's wishes and due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral has been held. Messages to the Buck/Segaran family, C/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145.

logo
Published in The Press from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19, 2020
