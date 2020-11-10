GORRIE,

Salah Ivy (nee Schwalger):

15.09.1954 - 10.11.2011

Your amazing journey of life ended far too soon. The cherished gifts of living that you gave to all of us, we safely have in our own suitcase of life. We will honour you by putting into action your gifts of living and we will pass them forward for others to hold dear and to embrace what you had generously left for all of us. The signs you leave for us continue to surround us, we see them, we find them and know they are there to guide and help us and help us move forward on our life journey without you. Forever in our hearts until we meet again. We love you to the moon and back.

- Dave; Kaylib, Katherine, Jack and Oscar; Noah, Laura and Asher; Seth and Natasha and Bambi.



