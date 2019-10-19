Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospice surrounded by family and love. Aged 39 years. Loved soulmate of Amanda; devoted dadda to Ngaio; precious and dearly loved son of Carolyn and Jim; treasured big little brother and much-loved brother-in-law of Michelle and Kelly; funky and fun uncle of Holly, John, Isla, Blake, Leah, Abdallah, Lilly, Isaac, Alice, Sam and Jack; and loyal, hilarious and adored friend to many. Ryan's family would like to thank the oncology unit at Christchurch Hospital, Dr Kim Glass and the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for their care of Ry. Messages to the McCrum family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/rjmccrum1610. A service to celebrate Ryan's life will be held in St. Saviour's Church at Holy Trinity, 17 Winchester Street, Lyttelton, on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.







Published in The Press on Oct. 19, 2019

