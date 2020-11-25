SMITH, Ruth (Janet Ruth)
(nee Malcolmson):
Passed away peacefully at McKenzie Lifecare on Sunday, November 22, 2020. A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Heather and Jill, Shane and Jackie, and Vaughn and Tara (Perth). A devoted Nana Ruth to her grand and great-grandchildren, and aunt to her nieces and nephews. The family wish to sincerely thank Sean MacPherson (Chch Haematology Dept), Timaru Hospital Pain Clinic, the Palliative Care Team, and St John for their wonderful of Ruth. Messages to 8 Walnut Drive, Geraldine 7930. A private cremation has been held, but a Memorial Service and celebration of Ruth's life will be held at the Woodbury Community Hall, 538 Woodbury Road, South Canterbury, tomorrow, Thursday, November 26, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 25, 2020