SHAW,
Ruth Elizabeth (nee Payne):
Born Timaru 09.10.1933 – Died Christchurch 14.09.2019. Peacefully after a brief illness, at home with her Lord. Much loved wife of the late Ted. Mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Sarah, Simon and Genevieve, Helen and Jeff. Cherished Grandma to Fergus, Leo, Ridley, Mollie and Harry. Thanks to Dr Rebecca Nicholls, and the staff at Healthcare New Zealand, Nurse Maude, and Edith Cavell Lifecare Rest Home. No flowers please; donations to Arthritis New Zealand. Messages may be sent to the Shaw family, c/o P.O. Box 187, Lyttelton. As per her wishes, Ruth has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at St Saviour's Church at Holy Trinity, 17 Winchester Street, Lyttelton, on Friday, September 20, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 16, 2019