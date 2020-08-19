PRATT, Ruth Catherine:
On August 16, 2020, peacefully at Summerset on Cavendish, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Morris Pratt, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Derek and Anne-Catherine, Sandra and Alan Campbell, Murray and Jackie, and Alan and Melissa, dearly loved grandmother of Olivia, Julian, Micah, Benjamin, and Elias; Anna, James, and Jonathan; Cameron, and Edward; Sophie, Timothy, and Jeremiah, dearly loved great-grandmother of Emanuel, Lucia, and Florence.
'With Christ, which
is far better'
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ruth Pratt, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, August 20 at 10.00am, interment thereafter at the Sydenham Cemetery. Due to current restrictions on gatherings, please advise us (if you haven't already) that you wish to attend, so that we can reserve a seat for you. Please email to [email protected]
Published in The Press on Aug. 19, 2020