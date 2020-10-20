Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth MASON. View Sign Death Notice



Ruth Margaret (nee Haines):

On October 18, 2020, peacefully at Kaikoura Rest Home, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rex (Okains Bay and Southbridge). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Karen, Lynne and Gerald, and Lee and Struan, grandmother of Clowance and Guy, Alannah, Simon, Edward and Fi, Ashley, and Jordan, great-grandmother of Tudy-Mae, and Ignatius. Our warmest thanks and gratitude to the medical team and care givers at Kaikoura Rest Home. Messages may be sent to 69 Beach Road, Kaikoura 7300. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kaikoura Rest Home Patient Comfort Fund would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Ruth's farewell will take place at the Lakeside Soldiers Memorial Hall, Harts Road, Leeston, on Thursday, October 22, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.







