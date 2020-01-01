KIRBY, Ruth Ellen:
Passed away peacefully at Essie Summers Retirement Village on December 31, 2019, aged 102 years (born January 3, 1917). Loved daughter of the late Violet and Leonard Kirby, cherished sister of the late Bill, Gert, and Eric. Aunty to her large extended family of nephews, nieces, and their extended families. A grand little lady and an inspiration to many and will be sadly missed by a wide circle of family and friends. A special thanks to her carers and the staff at Essie Summers. Messages may be addressed to the Kirby family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Ruth's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Saturday, January 4, at 10.30am. A burial will be held at Ruru Lawn Cemetery thereafter.
Published in The Press from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020